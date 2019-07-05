Kashmir
Youth found dead inside water reservoir in south Kashmir forest

A 25-year old youth was found dead inside a water tank at Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Majid Nissar Shah (25) son of Nissar Ahmad Shah of Achabal.

Locals spotted the body inside water tank (water reservoir) constructed by PHE department in forest area of Achabal and immediately informed police about it, GNS reported.

A police team reached at the site and recovered the body.

A police official said that the deceased according to reports was mentally unsound.

A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the actual cause of death.

