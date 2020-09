A 28-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in this northern Kashmir town on Thursday.

Reports said the youth identified as Imran Manzoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Muslimpeer Sopore was found unconscious inside his home. The family members rushed him to Sub-District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead.

The exact cause of death was not known immediately. Police have started an investigation into the case.