Youth found hanging inside his home in north Kashmir's Kupwara

A 23-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home at Warsun in Kralpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Bashir Ahmad Ganai son of Abdul Khaliq Ganai hanged himself inside his home on late last night, reported local newsgathering agency GNS.
The family members of the youth, after spotting him hanging inside the room, immediately rushed him to the Sub-District hospital Kupwara where doctors declared him brought dead, GNS quoted reports.
Bashir was a driver by profession. A police officer said a case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up in this regard.