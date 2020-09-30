Youth frustrated as unemployment galore in J&K: Hakeem Yaseen

Expressing serious concern over burgeoning unemployment problem in Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has slammed government for its alleged failure to fill up about 80000 vacancies lying in various departments. In a statement issued here, Yaseen said “unemployment problem in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to an alarming proportion,” he said. He said contrary to the tall claims and press statements about fast tracking recruitment process to fill up existing about 80000 vacancies in various departments, nothing has been done in practical on the ground.

“Government has miserably failed to devise a suitable job policy for the unemployed youth. As a result of the lackadaisical approach of the government, the un employed youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been pushed to wall and they are becoming the soft prey to drug addiction and other social evils, ” Yaseen said.

Urging the Centre to sanction a comprehensive employment package for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, he demanded to fast track recruitment process. “All the fill existing vacancies in various government departments must be filled besides sanctioning an exclusive employment package to recruit local youth in various central government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs),” he said.