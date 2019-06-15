Youth held while trying to cross LoC in north Kashmir handed over to families

Four youth who were held on Friday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been handed over to their families, reports quoting officials said today.

Addressing a press conference at EME unit Baramulla, Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia said that all four youths who were held “on path of violence” have been handed over to their respective families, reported news agency GNS.

He said that they got information about four youth who were going to join path of violence after being “misguided by local militants and their accomplices.”

Acting swiftly to prevent them from choosing wrong path, he said, the Army’s 161 TA Battalion, Baramulla police and 53 BN CRPF apprehended them along the Line of Control (LOC) in Limber area of Boniyar on Friday.

After proper counselling, he said, the youth were handed over to their respective families.