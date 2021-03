A youth died Tuesday afternoon in Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after being hit by a shooting stone.

Police said that the youth was on way to a nearby forest when a shooting stone rolled down and hit him in Murchana Reyala area of Karnah, resulting in his on-spot death.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Amir Chaneeza son of Muhammad Shafi Chaneeza of Murchana Ibkote.