Youth injured after he jumps out of moving train in central Kashmir's Budgam

A youth was injured after he jumped out of a ‘slow’ moving train at a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district last evening.

Reports said that several youth jumped out of the train at an under-construction halt site as it was slowing down at Naidgam village.

One among the youth, identified as Musaib Ahmad Beigh, sustained serious injuries in the incident. He was rushed to SKIMS Bemina for treatment.

A nearly three-minute video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media platforms, women could be heard wailing as youth gather around the injured person.

An eye witness said that the train halts for around two minutes at the would-be half station. “As the train was slowing down, several youth jumped out,” he said.