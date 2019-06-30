Kashmir
Youth injured after shot at by gunmen in Old Town Baramulla

Unknown gunmen on Sunday shot a 25-year-old youth in Old Town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the gunmen fired upon Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25) at Old Town this evening.

Sameer, a shopkeeper by profession, suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and abdomen and was shifted to a nearby district hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS.

Soon after the incident, the officer said that security forces have launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been taken up,” the officer said.

