Youth injured after shot at by gunmen in Old Town Baramulla

Unknown gunmen on Sunday shot a 25-year-old youth in Old Town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A police officer told news agency GNS that the gunmen fired upon Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25) at Old Town this evening.
Sameer, a shopkeeper by profession, suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and abdomen and was shifted to a nearby district hospital for treatment.
A senior police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS.
Soon after the incident, the officer said that security forces have launched a hunt to nab the assailants.
Police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been taken up,” the officer said.