Youth injured after shot at by gunmen in Old Town Baramulla

Unknown gunmen on Sunday shot a 25-year-old youth in Old Town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A police officer told news agency GNS that the gunmen fired upon Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25) at Old Town this evening.

Sameer, a shopkeeper by profession, suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and abdomen and was shifted to a nearby district hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

A senior police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS.

Soon after the incident, the officer said that security forces have launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been taken up,” the officer said.

