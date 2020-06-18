Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 11:24 PM

Youth injured during scuffle with BSF party

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 11:24 PM
A youth was injured during a scuffle with Road Opening Party (ROP) of Border Security Forces (BSF) at Ladoora village in this district on Thursday.

An official identified the injured youth as Muhammad Rafi  Ahangar of Ladoora. He was shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla for treatment.

The incident happened when the ROP entered inside an orchard at Ladoora and start questioning several youth who were working there, said the official.

“One of the members of the party hit him with a stick in his head. He fell down and was rushed to the hospital,” said Ghulam Rasool, relative of the injured youth.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Javed Ahmad, while confirming the incident said the youth suffered “minor injury and is stable.”

