Youth injured in Ganderbal motorcycle accident succumbs, toll two

A youth injured in a road accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district last evening died at SKIMS early Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to two.

An official said that a motorcycle (registration number JK01AA) was hit by a truck (registration number JK03 7541) on Srinagar-Leh highway near around 7pm, resulting in on spot death of one youth Uzair Ahmad Lone and injuries to Usaid Yousuf Bhat.

Usaid was immediately rushed to nearby hospital where from he was reffered to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

However, Usaid died at SKIMS early morning.

Police said that the truck driver has been arrested and a case registered at police station Lar.

