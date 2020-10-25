Youth injured in Lolab Kupwara

A 28 year old youth on Sunday afternoon was critically injured after being hit by a wood log in Nagbal forest area of Lolab.

A police official said that the person identified as Rafaqat Ahmad War son of Mohammad Sidiq War was hit by a wood log during firewood collection in Compartment Number 39 in Nagbal forest area in Lolab.

The official said that Rafaqat was rushed by police and locals to a nearby hospital for preliminary treatment where doctors referred him to District Hospital for advanced treatment. The condition of injured youth was said to be critical when last reports came in.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance in this regard and investigations have been taken up.