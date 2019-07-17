Youth injured in protests against dumping of garbage in Pulwama

A youth was injured during a protest against the dumping of muck at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Reports said that the residents of Wahibugh, some 6 kms from Pulwama town, protested against Muncipal Committee Pulwama for dumping the garbage in Pohnad area of the village.
The police personnel escorting a garbage truck fired pellets after they were pelted with stones, reports said.
“One youth suffered pellet injuries and he was shifted to district hospital Pulwama,” they said.