Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama,
UPDATED: July 17, 2019, 2:52 PM

Youth injured in protests against dumping of garbage in Pulwama

A youth was injured during a protest against the dumping of muck at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Reports said that the residents of Wahibugh, some  6 kms from Pulwama town, protested against Muncipal Committee Pulwama for dumping the garbage in Pohnad area of the village.

The police personnel escorting a garbage truck fired pellets after they were pelted with stones, reports said.

 “One youth suffered pellet injuries and he was shifted to district hospital Pulwama,” they said.

