A youth was killed after a lightning stuck his residential house in Aishmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

He was identified as Junaid Shafi Wani, 25, of Thokerpora Siligam, Aishmuqam.

An official said that at around 6:30 pm amid heavy showers, lightning stuck the residential house of Muhammad Shafi Wani, resulting in on-the-spot death of his younger son.