Youth meetings organised in Bandipora

Police on Saturday conducted various youth meetings to interact with the youth of the area and to build trust and confidence among them.

While following social distancing norms and other protocols Bandipora Police facilitated such meetings in Chittibandy Aragam, Mader Bandipora, Zurmanz Aloosa, Mastan Gurez and Naidkhai Sumbal areas.

During these meetings, the participants were encouraged to develop positive lifestyle choices, discover new talent and skills by taking part in various physical and artistic activities.

On the occasion, the participating officers stressed upon them to stay away from drug addiction and other social crimes. They also advised participants to act as responsible citizens and cooperate with police to curb the social crimes in their neighborhood.