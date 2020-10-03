Youth returning dead to parents' biggest tragedy: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman SajadGani Lone on Saturday commented over the exhumation of three Rajouri youth—killed in a fake encounter in Shopian district on July 18 said those trek to Shopian in search of livelihood were returned dead few months later to their homes.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Lone said, “Spare a thought for the parents of three young men whose bodies have been exhumed today. Three able bodied athletic men trek 80 kms in search of livelihood. And a few months later the parents take their violently ravaged bodies back. Imagine the plight of the parents”.

Pertinently authorities on Friday late hours exhumed the bodies of trio namely Imtiyaz (20), Mohammad Ibrar (16) and Abrar Ahmad (25) who were killed in a fake encounter on July 18 this year in Amshipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The trio whose bodies were secretly buried in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were exhumed in presence of senior police and civil officials and were handed over to their families who took the bodies to their native district Rajouri.

However authorities beefed up security in Rajouri district to avert any major law and order problem.