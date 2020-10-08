Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 12:11 AM

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 12:11 AM

Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today advised the youth to follow their dreams and work as messengers of peace for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Youth has power for change and they should use their energy in positive activities so that peaceful and prosperous J&K is realised where there would be no place for destruction. The youth should stay away from drugs as it not only disturbs the family life but society as well,” he said this during inauguration of T-20 Police Premier League in Ganderbal District of Central Kashmir. The event was dedicated to the Mohammad Altaf Hussain and is being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme (CAP).

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DC Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal, CO 115 Bn. CRPF Pankaj Peter Shah, CO 118 Bn. Anil Kumar Dhayni, ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya other senior Police, CRPF and Civil officers were present on the  occasion.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of SSP Ganderbal and his team for organizing the event

