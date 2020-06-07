Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:19 AM

Youth slips to death in Sopore outskirts

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:19 AM

A 20-year-old youth slipped to death from a hill in Zaingeer area of Sopore on Saturday.

Reports said the youth identified as Junaid Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Sagipora, Sopore went to the nearby hilly area, along with his friends for trekking.

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

However, while climbing, he lost his balance due to slippery condition and fell down from hill in deep gorge.

After hours of search, his body was found in a nallah on late Saturday night, said the reports.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered.

Related News