Youth slips to death in Sopore outskirts

A 20-year-old youth slipped to death from a hill in Zaingeer area of Sopore on Saturday.

Reports said the youth identified as Junaid Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Sagipora, Sopore went to the nearby hilly area, along with his friends for trekking.

However, while climbing, he lost his balance due to slippery condition and fell down from hill in deep gorge.

After hours of search, his body was found in a nallah on late Saturday night, said the reports.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered.