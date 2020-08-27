Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: August 27, 2020, 11:50 PM

Youth stabbed to death over property dispute in Pampore

A youth was stabbed to death by a relative during a brawl over a property dispute in Pampore town of Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said members of two families entered into an argument over a property issue in Chandhara village.

The official said things turned ugly when 21-year-old Aadil Ahmad Dar was attacked with a knife by his cousin, Aijaz Ahmad, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Aadil was shifted to hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries later, said the official.

He said following the tragic incident, police swung into action and arrested the accused after registering a case.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said the accused was arrested late on Wednesday night near Gallander crossing on Srinagar-Jammu national Highway.

“Weapon used for commission of the offence has been also been seized and further action is being taken,” said the SSP.

