Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 28, 2019, 11:22 AM

Youth sustains bullet injury near gunfight site in Nowgam, hospitalised

File picture for representation

A youth sustained critical bullet wounds near the encounter site at Gund Checkpora Kanipora Nowgam in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, reports said.

Reports said that the youth took to streets and clashed with the security forces near the encounter site and its adjoining areas including Khanpora Nowgam. The police and paramilitary CRPF used pellets, tear smoke shells and some live ammunition to disperse them resulting in minor injuries to three persons.

Besides, one youth namely Shabir Ahmad son of Mohammad Ashraf of Chakapora, Kanapora was admitted at SMHS hospital here.

According to doctors, Shabir had sustained bullet wound in his lower abdomen and is being operated upon, reported news agency GNS.

The doctor said that the condition of the youth was not well.

Earlier, a militant was killed in the gunfight that broke out shortly after dawn at Gund Checkpora, Kanipora, Nowgam.

