Youth wounded in explosion at Anantnag gunfight site succumbs

A youth injured in an explosion at the site of a gunfight in Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday died today.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) identified the deceased as Yaseen Ahmad Rather.

He was one among the four youth, who sustained injuries after an unexploded device went off at the gunfight site.

The official said that Rather succumbed at SMHS hospital in Srinagar at around 3:30 am.

Two LeT commanders were killed in the overnight gunfight in Sirhama on Friday.