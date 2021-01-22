YSMMET to establish university in J&K, gets letter of intent from HED

Y S Makhdoomi Memorial Educational Trust (YSMMET) trust on Friday stated that it has signed a MoU with the J&K Higher Education Department (HED) for setting up an international standard not-for-profit university in J&K.

As per the handout issued here, the YSMMET was registered in March 2018 and the initiative was founded by DrMehboobMakhdoomi.

It states that the initiative is led by a board comprising Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Mehrajud din Mir, Prof. A S Chawla – Vice Chancellor RIMT University Punjab, Prof. Sanjeev Kumar – Professor Institute of Applied Management Sciences, Punjab University, Professor (Dr.) Anil Mehta – Professor, School of Legal Studies, BanasthaliUniversity,Rajasthan, Prof. (Dr). Alok Kumar Chakrawal – Professor, Department of Commerce & Business Administration Saurashtra University, Gujarat, DrAnupama Singh -Professor & Head at National Institute of Food Technology & Entrepreneurship Management (MOFPI), Sonipat, Dr. MushtaqMargoob, MD -.Former Professor & Head, Post Graduate Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof. AnjuBhasin – Former Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu, Dr. G M Tibet Baqal – Former Dean, School of Social Science, Cluster University Srinagar, Dr. Khalid Shah, MS,PHD – Director CSCT&I, Harvard Medical School, Vice Chair of Research, Prof. Shabir A Bhat – Director UGC-HRDC, University of Kashmir; Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir, Prof. Amin Sofi – NBHM Visiting Professor, JK Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Srinagar, Professor Emeritus, Department of Mathematics, University of Kashmir. Prof. Nicholas Nugent – Professor of Business & Economics, Southern New Hampshire University, Harvard University, Syed HumayunQaiser – Former Director Radio Kashmir, Dr. Prashanth N Bharadwaj – Associate Dean, Eberly College of Business & IT, IUP, USA., Prof. Gurmeet Singh – Professor and Head Graduate School of Business and Director, MBA & DBA Programme, Faculty of Business & Economics, The University of the South Pacific, Fiji, Prof. AfifaKamili – Former Director Extension Education, SKUAST-Kashmir, Dr. Muslim Jan Fazili – Former Media Coordinator Kashmir University, ShakeelQalandar – Industrialist, Zareef Ahmad Zareef – renowned poet, writer, social activist and environmentalist, Prof. K M Baharul Islam – Dean (Academics) IIM Kashipur; Fellow at the US India Policy Institute in Washington DC.

As per the handout issued here, the proposal has been supported in writing by around 20 civil society associations of J&K, as per their website ysmmet.org.

“It has already signed MOUs with the two public universities in USA & Malaysia for student exchange programs, which has been encouraged by New Education Policy (NEP 2020),” the handout reads, adding that the MoU with the department of higher education is a non-legal document that essentially signifies intent of the government for the said proposal. The next step would be to submit a Bill (University Act) to the government for their clearance.

Director Colleges J&K, M Y Peerzada when contacted said the government has not signed a MoU with the organisation but has issued a letter of intent in its favour to establish a university in J&K. “The organisation approached the department with a proposal to set up a university in J&K under education investment policy. We have given letter of intent wherein they have been given a nod to set up the institution after following all requisite formalities. But the higher education department has not signed MOU with the organisation,” he said.