Zakir Musa killing aftermath: Curfew-like restrictions imposed in Srinagar parts to prevent protests

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar, summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday to prevent protests against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa late last night.

Reports and witnesses said that the police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength in various sensitive areas of the city. They have erected barricades at various intersections to restrict the movement of the people, said a motorist who was stopped at Hyderpora and Parraypora in uptown Srinagar.

Another witness said that curfew was announced in Maisuma area of the city.

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed today as a “precautionary measure”, divisional commissioner Kashmir announced yesterday. Kashmir University and IUST Awantipora have postponed all the exams scheduled today.

Controller examinations, Kashmir University, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir said the B.Ed exam which was supposed to be conducted today has been rescheduled and will be held on May 26 (Sunday). “The time ane venue for the exams will be same,” he said.

He further said the backlog exams of first semester-2015 batch has also been postponed. “The fresh dates for the exam Will be notified later, separately,” he said.

The body of Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) chief Zakir Musa who was killed in a gunfight last night in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was handed over to his family for last rites today morning.

Local sources told Greater Kashmir that the body of Musa was recovered early morning from the site of the gunfight in Dadsara village along with an AK 47 rifle and a rocket launcher.

An official said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the army and the SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Dadsara village last evening amid intelligence reports about the presence of one of the Kashmir’s most wanted militant commander Zakir Musa.

A police officer said that Musa turned down offer to surrender and fired UBGL grenades and opened fire which was retaliated leading to a gunfight.

The gunfight raged for several hours and ended early Friday, resulting into death of Musa.

