Zakir Musa killing: police version

Militant commander Zakir Musa was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Dadsara area of Tral last night.

“On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched by police and security forces at Batpora in Dadsara area of Awantipora,” said a police spokesman.

During the search operation, he said, the hiding militant fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which one militant was killed. The slain militant was identified as Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Musa of Noorpora Tral, he said.

According to the police records, Zakir had a long history of crime records since 2013, said the spokesman. “He was initially associated with proscribed outfit HM then he floated new outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.”

“He was involved in case FIR No 126/2014 pertaining to the grenade attack on CISF at Noorpora Check, Case FIR No 135/2014 pertaining to abduction and killing of a civilian Firdous Ahmad Hurrah of Dusoo Pulwama, Case FIR No. 24/2015 pertaining to inciting youth for terrorist activities, Case FIR No. 39/2016 pertaining to killing of a civilian lady Hameed Bano of Noorpora, Case FIR No. 190/2016 pertaining to snatching of weapons from security forces, Case FIR No. 165/2016 pertaining to arson act on Govt Higher Secondary School Dadsara, Case FIR No. 170/2016 pertaining to anti-National activities, Case FIR No. 80/2017 pertaining to other activities, Case FIR No. 139/2017 pertaining to bank dacoity at J&K Bank Noorpora, Case FIR No. 50/2018 pertaining to raising of funds for militant activities,” said the spokesman.

“He was declared as pro-claimed offender by NIA special court Mohali Punjab on 2nd May, 2019 in NIA case RC-39/2018/NIA/DLI. The said case pertains to his involvement in serial blasts at Jalandhar Punjab on 14th September, 2018 for which case FIR No. 163/2018 was registered at Police Station Maqsudan Jalandhar. The investigation of the said case was later taken by NIA.”