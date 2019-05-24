Zakir Musa killing: Schools shut, Section 144 CrPc imposed in Bhadarwah, Bhalla

Authorities imposed restrictions in additional district Bhadarwah of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the wake of killing of militant commander Zakir Musa by security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Reports said that schools were closed while mobile Internet services remained suspended for ninth straight day in the additional district.

“Restrictions were imposed under Section 144 CrPc in two tehsils of Bhadarwah and Bhalla under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bhadarwah of Doda district,” Tehsildar Bhadarwah Zeeshan Tahir told Greater Kashmir.

An official said that the curbs were put in place as a precautionary measure to prevent protests against the killing of Ansaar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Mussa.

Musa was killed during a gunfight in Tral area on late Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Internet shutdown in Bhadarwah entered ninth day. The Internet was shut down after the killing of Nayeem Ahmed Shah triggered violent protests in Bhadarwah.