UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 12:46 PM

Zakir Musa killing: Sopore college students clash with police

UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 12:46 PM

Clashes erupted in Sopore on Tuesday after the students of Degree College Sopore held a protest demonstration against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa.

Reports and witnesses said that the students of the college held a demonstration inside the college and later on tried to march outside.

However, police and paramilitary personnel deployed in the area prevented them from marching outside, triggering clashes.

An eye witness said that the students pelted the police and CRPF with the stones while the latter responded by firing tear gas shells.

Clashes were going on when this report was being filed.

The college opened today after remaining closed since Saturday following the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa in a gunfight with the security forces Friday night.

His killing had triggered protests across Kashmir valley, forcing the authorities to suspend mobile Internet and impose curfew in sensitive areas, including the Srinagar city.

