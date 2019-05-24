Zakir Musa killing: Youth injured in clashes after Friday prayers in Sopore

A youth was injured in clashes with the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Reports said that the youth took to streets in Sopore soon after congregational prayers and pelted the police and paramilitary forces deployed in the area with stones.

The forces, they said, responded by firing tear gas shells, in which one youth, namely Irfan Ahmad suffered an injury in his hand.

They said Ahmad was shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore where from he was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in Kashmir fearing protests against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa in a gunfight last night in Tral area of Pulwama district.