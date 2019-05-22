Zakura land transfer: JKHCBA seeks contempt proceedings for violation of court orders

J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Wednesday sought initiation of contempt proceedings for those who violated the court orders by transferring 60 kanals of land to the CRPF at Zakura.

“The Bar Association denounces the handing over of 60 Kanals of Land at Zakoora to CRPF for 99 years, by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, in violation of the orders of the High Court, which had directed the vacation of the said land and terms the same as a blatant violation of law and the directions of the High Court and seeks initiation of Suo-motu contempt proceedings against those, who have disobeyed the orders of the High Court, as the same besides being illegal, also amounts to the impeding the course of justice as also constitutes interference with the administration of justice, “ it said, in a statement.

The Bar members also appreciated the three Special Rapporteurs of United Nations Human Rights Council who have written to India and have sought details on steps taken to provide justice to victims and next of their kin in 76 cases of torture and arbitrary killing of civilians in J&K from 1990.

The Bar members also appreciated the role played by Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons and J&K Coalition of Civil Society who highlighted the human rights violations.