Zareef Ahmad Zareef bereaved

The wife of noted Kashmiri poet, writer, satirist and humorist Zareef Ahmad Zareef passed away here Saturday morning.

“With intense grief and sorrow, we announce the sad departure of our grandmother, MrsZareef Ahmad Zareef, who left for heavenly abode today morning. InalilillahiWa Ina IlaihiRajioon,” the grandson of Zareef posted on social networking website Facebook. “Keeping in view the current pandemic, there will be no congregational FatehKhawani and mournings shall be observed for three days only. All are requested to pray for the Magfirah of the departed soul.”

Meanwhile, people from different walks of life condoled her demise and expressed sympathy with Zareef. In a condolence message, AhadZargar Memorial Foundation Patron KhursheedZargarcondoled the demise and expressed sympathy with Zareef.

General Secretary of the Valley Citizens Council ImdadSaqi also condoled the demise.

In another condolence message, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseencondoled the demise, conveyed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.