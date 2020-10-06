Zargar, Itoo holds public grievance camp in Baramulla

As part of ongoing ‘Back to Village-3’ programme, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo along with visiting officer and Special Secretary Industries and Commerce department Tariq Ahmad Zargar today visited Edipora village of Sopore and carried out several developmental activities meant for the welfare of the locals.

On the occasion, the officers presided over a Gram Sabha, during which PRIs and other prominent stakeholders highlighted their grievances and demands. All the demands and issues were recorded by the concerned functionaries for their necessary redressal.

The concerned officers gave a patient hearing and assured that all their issues and demands shall be taken with the concerned authorities for their time bound redressal.

They also urged upon the locals to participate in such programmes and said that administration is keen to streamline public service delivery.

The officers also added that various developmental works are being identified and subsequently approved in the ongoing programme.