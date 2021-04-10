Zero outcome of Back to Village programmes: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said that there was a zero outcome of the Back to Village (B2V) programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the ‘Panchyat Conference’ organised by the party at Omoh in Veerinag area of sout Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed deep concern over the outcome of B2V programmes saying that these had proved to be mere time consuming while the outcome on the ground had remained zero.

He said that the Sarpanchs and Panchs who were directly connected with the B2V events, especially the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) for which they had been chosen, were regretting that people had once again been befooled as there was no development to be seen on the ground. Mir said that the feedback received from the Sarpanchs and Panchs was disappointing.

He blamed the government for undermining the authority of democratic institutions directly connected with the grass root saying that they deserved to be strengthened further rather than weakening them on one pretext or the other in a bid to hide the failures of the government.

“Panchayats need to be allowed to function in a smooth manner as they hold the key to the development at the grass roots,” Mir said.