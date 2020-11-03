Zonal committee under PSAJK formed in Baramulla

A Zonal committee under the banner of Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) was been formed for three zones of Baramulla district with an aim to look into the local issues and speed up the response time to any grievance and other problems.

The committee was formed after a meeting of stakeholders of private schools of Zone Pattan, Singpora and Nihal Pora was convened at Pioneer Institute of Learning N H Hanjiwera. The meeting was attended by all the schools representatives of the respective zones and PSAJK founder members Mohammed Akbar Dar besides others.