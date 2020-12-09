1 dies of COVID19 in Ladakh, 73 new cases

One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, which reported 73 fresh cases pushing the virus caseload to 8969 and fatalities to 122 in the union territory, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

With the fresh death, fatalities in Leh district has gone up to 79. The rest of the 43 deaths due to the infection had taken place in Kargil district, according to the bulletin issued by directorate of health services, Ladakh.

Out of the new cases, it said 49 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Leh and 24 others in Kargil.

The number of patients, who were successfully treated for the infection, had gone up to 8054 after 43 more patients were discharged on Tuesday, the officials said, adding they included 38 in Leh and four in Kargil.

The number of active cases stands at 793 – 672 in Leh and 121 in Kargil, the bulletin said.