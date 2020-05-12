10 test positive for Covid-19 in Samba, Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Ten persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said six cases surfaced in Kathua and four in Samba and all the infected were in quarantine.

“Today, we have detected five positive cases in Basohli and one in Hiranagar,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat said that these positive cases had a travel history of Delhi and one person had reached Lakhanpur in a truck from Punjab. However, all of them had been kept under administrative quarantine, he said.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation and everyone is being screened properly so that no positive person can mix with the population soon after reaching Lakhanpur,” he said.

Earlier, SSP Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said that active testing in Lakhanpur corridor was helping in containing the spread of the virus.

“Tdy mrng 05 more tested +ve frm basohli. Tally 11 active in dist. All were in Quarantine centres. Active testing, Lakhanpur corridor helping in identifying and containing the spread. Let’s continue the good work and be vigilant,” tweeted Mishra.

FOUR COVID CASES IN SAMBA

“We have four new positive cases for Covid-19 in Samba including a pregnant lady,” said SSP Samba, Shakti Pathak, while informing that out of four positive, three are drivers.

He said: “The pregnant woman –whose husband is also a driver by profession, but returned two months back – was tested positive for Covid-19. She went to the hospital for a medical checkup, where she was referred to the Thandi-Khuie for sampling. Her test report confirmed that she was positive for coronavirus.”

So far, he said, Samba district has seven active cases and six of them are drivers with travel history from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati (Assam), and Kashmir Valley.