Ladakh
Leh,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 2:15 PM

2 die of COVID-19 in Ladakh, 82 new cases reported

With 47 more patients cured of the disease, the number of discharged persons rose to 3,511,
Representational Pic
Two people died of coronavirus in Kargil in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 63, a bulletin said on Thursday.

Ladakh reported 82 new cases, taking the cumulative figure to 4,802, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services said.

With 47 more patients cured of the disease, the number of discharged persons rose to 3,511, it said.

The number of active cases in the region stands at 1,228 — 953 in Leh district and 275 in Kargil district, the bulletin said.

It said of 82 people tested positive for COVID-19 — 74 in Leh and eight in Kargil district during — the past 24 hours.

The bulletin said 25 patients were discharged in Kargil and 22 in Leh on Wednesday after their successful treatment.

