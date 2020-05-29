20 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ladakh

Twenty more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ladakh on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the union territory to seventy four, officials said.

“17 new positive case of COVID-19 in Kargil,” said commissioner Secretary Health Ladakh Rigzin Samphel in a tweet.

He said three more positive cases were reported in Leh, adding that most of the new cases had travelled in the same bus from Delhi.

As per the media bulletin issued by the health department, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 have risen to 74 with 43 patients recovered so far.

It said the total number of active cases in Ladakh is 31 including 26 in Kargil district and 5 in Leh district.

The health conditions of all the active case of COVID-19 in Ladakh is stable.