Army on Friday said it has rescued 81 tourists visiting Shyok in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and provided them with immediate aid.

“Indian Army rescues 81 tourists visiting Shyok region, stranded onPartapur- Turtuk road; immediate shelter, medical aid & warm clothing were provided,” Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted on Friday.

It said that the rescued tourists were provided with jackets, caps and warm clothes to protect them from adverse weather conditions.