Army officer allegedly commits suicide at Siachen glacier

An army officer on Friday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the Siachen Glacier in Leh area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The army officer of colonel rank identified as Rohit Singh Solanki of 6 MAHAR regiment, posted at Siachen Glacier, shot himself with his service rifle near Paratpur area of Nubra sub division, reported local news gathering agency GNS.

It said that the Quick Reaction Team personnel immediately shifted the officer to nearby army’s health facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

A police officer said that they have taken cognizance of the incident and launched an investigation.