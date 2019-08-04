CUK's DIC inaugurates spoke centre in GDC Kargil

The Design and Innovation Centre (DIC), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), inaugurated its spoke centre at Government Degree College, Kargil on Sunday.

Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Project Director DIC, Prof N A Nadeem, Project Advisor DIC, and Dr Amina Qari, Principal GDC Kargil, were present on the occasion.

“DIC is one of the prestigious projects of CUK. We are happy to start another spoke centre in GDC Kargil. This spoke centre will offer a one year diploma course in Ladakhi crafts and we will try to revive the cultural art of Kargil and Ladakh through various innovations under the project,” Prof Nika said.

Pertinently, at present, DIC CUK has nine spoke centres in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Anantnag and Baramulla districts. The DIC was established in the year 2018 under the National Initiative of Design Innovation of MHRD.

“I am thankful to CUK for choosing and opening this spoke centre in GDC Kargil. Through this centre, students will be able to learn various skills and can start their own ventures in future,” the Principal GDC Kargil said.