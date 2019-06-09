DC Kargil for strict adherence of codal formalities

Deputy Commissioner and CEO Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, Sunday held a meeting here wherein he stressed upon the importance of observance of codal procedures and formalities in financial matters of various Departments functioning in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Assistant Commissioner Development Kargil Imteeaz Kacho, Chief Accounts Officer District Fund Office Iftikhar Hussain, Accounts Officer to DC Iftikhar Ahmed besides all Sectoral Heads and HODs.

During the meeting, various matters pertaining to District Fund Office, Office of the Chief Controller of Finance, Accounts Section DC Office Kargil, District Treasury and Sub Treasuries of the district were discussed threadbare.

The DC stressed upon the importance of observance of codal procedures and formalities by the DDOs while dealing with financial matters of their respective Departments and strictly instructed them to abide by the rules mentioned in Financial Code, Book Of Financial Powers and other orders issued by the Finance Department from time to time.

He also took serious note of pendency with regard to the unposted amount of subscribers which are lying with District Fund Office due to incomplete or missing information of GPF subscribers.