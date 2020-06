Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Namgyal dies at 87

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Namgyal passed away at his home in Leh district of Ladakh on Monday. He was 87.

A senior Congress leader from Ladakh told Greater Kashmir that the veteran leader passed away early Monday morning. He was unwell for some time.

Namgyal was a three-time Lok Sabha Member of Parliament representing Ladakh. He also remained Union minister of State during 1988-89.

Top Congress leaders including president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad have condoled the demise of Namgyal.