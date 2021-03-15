Friday protest call in Kargil over Rizvi's move

Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh Monday appealed the Government of India to arrest Waseem Rizvi without any delay and made a fervent appeal to the Supreme Court of India to reject the petition filed by him against the Holy Quran.

Addressing a news conference in Kargil, President Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi said, “The former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Rizvi is not a Shia but an opportunist, a lunatic against whom multiple criminal and cheating cases stand registered.”

Mehdi said Rizvi was a criminal against whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing his illegal sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Prayagraj and Kanpur districts.

“The agency has also registered two FIRs against Rizvi,” he said.

Mehdi appealed the people to stage a protest across Ladakh after the Friday congregational prayers.

“Don’t remain silent, register your protest against Rizvi and show your love for the Holy Quran,” he said.