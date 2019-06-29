Governor visits SECMOL Alternative School

Governor Satya Pal Malik visited the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) Alternative School campus and inaugurated the solar powered residential building for boys here.

Also Read | Celebrating risk taking and failures breeds innovation and entrepreneurship: Sonam Wangchuk

He was accompanied by Gyal P Wangyal , Dy Chairman, LAHDC, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Avny Lavasa, SSP Leh, Sargun Shukla and Sonam Wangchuk, founder of the SECMOL.

Addressing the gathering of students, the Governor observed that in our society failures are not treated well and this is one of the reason for children to lack in confidence and added that all of them are fortunate to have a unique concept like SECMOL which believes in teaching students lagging academically and providing them an opportunity to rise beyond their failures. He mentioned that nowhere in the country such a concept of education exists and lauded Sonam Wangchuk for his initiatives and efforts in improving the education system in Ladakh. He hoped that the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL),a University founded by Wangchuk will attract people not only from India but from all over the world.

Also Read | Magsaysay awardee from Ladakh calls on Governor

Describing education as the greatest tool for empowerment, the Governor observed that humanity is progressively building advanced civilizations, credit for which goes to its sustained quest for knowledge. He mentioned that to further strengthen the educational infrastructure here a Cluster University for Ladakh has been sanctioned and more initiatives in coming time will be taken in this sector as per the aspirations of people of Ladakh.

The Governor also met a delegation of the All Ladakh Women’s Association which submitted a memorandum with a request for amendment in the LAHDC Act (1995) in order to provide 33% reservation to women in the General Councils of LAHDCs.

Also Read | Magsaysay awardee from Ladakh calls on Governor

A delegation of District Panchayat Coordination Committee, Leh, also presented a memorandum to Governor, demanding mobile connectivity and restoration of DSPT services; road connectivity for all the Panchayat Halqas; speeding up work on already sanctioned project for construction of motorable bridge between Palam and Leh etc.