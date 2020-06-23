IES officer's body still untraceable in Drass

Rescue operation continued for the second consecutive day in Drass area of Kargil region to locate the body of an officer and his driver.

Subhan Ali, an Indian Engineering Service officer, met with an accident while the driver of the vehicle lost control and it plunged into river near Drass.

Both the officer Subhan Ali and his driver were in the vehicle when the accident occurred. Authorities have pressed in men and machinery to trace the bodies which remain untraceable. Subhan Ali, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had passed IES with flying colors and was posted in Drass.