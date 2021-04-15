Kargil faces shortage of essential commodities

The closure of the Srinagar-Kargil highway due to heavy snow at Zojila has led to acute shortage of essentials in Ladakh region, particularly in Kargil.

According to the residents, there is shortage of milk, vegetables, eggs and fruits and other food items.

The shortage of essentials is adversely affecting life in the region.

The residents of Kargil district said that they were facing immense inconvenience due to non-availability of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities, particularly during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Muhammad Ali, a local, said, “For three months, we are left to fend for ourselves and there is nobody to listen to the grievances of the people of Kargil. We have an airport but there are no commercial flights and we are solely dependent on the Indian Air Force.”

Another local, Mohammad Jaffer, said, “The Ladakh administration has failed to address the grievances of the people here.”

A local merchant in Kargil market said that the customers had to go home empty-handed as his stock of essentials had been exhausted.

They said that since January 2021 after Zojila was closed for traffic, there has been no fresh stock of vegetables and fruits during the past three months.

Social activist from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili told that people are suffering due to the shortage of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and other food items.

He said that the administration should have been prepared and made arrangements earlier in view of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia (AJUIA) Kargil, a religious organisation, has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh about the shortage of essential commodities in Kargil district and for taking measures to ensure essential commodities are available to the people of Kargil during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Meanwhile, facing “shortage” of essential commodities, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan has also written a letter to the LG’s administration in Ladakh for immediate intervention and early airlifting of essential commodities including fruits, milk and vegetables to Kargil.

Talking to the , Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said that there was some shortage of milk and other food items in Kargil but claimed that they had managed to airlift milk and other food items.

“We were having some shortage of milk and other food items due to continuous closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway. However, we are getting supplies via Manali and by air and hopefully it will reach here tomorrow,” Sukhadeve said.

He said due to inclement weather conditions there had been a delay in reopening of the Srinagar-Leh highway.