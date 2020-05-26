Ladakh gets 1st COVID19 testing lab

Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday got the first COVID19 testing laboratory.

Member Parliament, Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurated the state-of-the-art bio-safety level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory at Chushot Yokma in presence of Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh Gyal P Wangyal.

Director Health Service, Ladakh Dr Phuntsog Angchuk; Medical Superintendent SNM Hospital Leh, Dr Tsering Samphel; Dr Kunzang Chosdol and staff of the laboratory were present on the occasion.

This is the first Molecular Laboratory in Ladakh, which after COVID19 testing will be used for testing HIV, Tuberculosis, Swine flu, and Hepatitis-B with long-term aim of up-gradation to test genetic disease, cancer markers and research, said an official.

He said the laboratory was complete in all respect and all test standardization was successfully completed.

“Reporting shall be started after permission from ICMR in few days. As much as 20 to 30 tests will be conducted in the initial days which will gradually increase with the proficiency as well as the increase in number of staff,” said the official.