Press Trust of India
Leh,
January 26, 2021

Ladakh records 12 fresh cases

Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:34 AM
File Representational Photo

Twelve more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, pushing the infection tally in the cold desert region to 9687, officials said Monday.

All the new cases were detected in Leh on Sunday, they said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 129 COVID19-related deaths — 85 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Nine more patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

All the nine patients who were cured after successful treatment are residents of Leh, bringing down the active cases in the district to 61, they said.

The official said that there are only four active cases in Kargil district.

