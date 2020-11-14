Ladakh, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 11:31 PM

Ladakh records 80 new cases

Eighty new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh in a day took the infection tally in the region to 7291 on Saturday, while 62 patients have recuperated from the disease during the same period.

According to the government, Ladakh has recorded a total of 89 deaths so far, of which 49 were in Leh district and 40 in Kargil district.

As many as 6213 people have recovered till date.

According to the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, a total of 80 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a day.

Of them, 79 were in Leh and one in Kargil.

Ladakh has 989 active cases of which 889 were in Leh and 100 in Kargil.

