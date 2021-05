Ladakh reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, pushing the cold desert region’s infection tally to 17,025 and its death toll to 172.

Leh has so far registered 124 deaths due to the disease and Kargil 48.

Officials said 82 of the new infections were reported from Leh and 25 from Kargil. The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1554, they said.