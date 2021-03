A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh union territory Tuesday morning with officials tracing the origin of the quake ten kilometres deep.

The tremor was felt in the region at 11:27 am this morning, an official said.

He traced the geographical location of the quake as 33.64 N Latitude and 76.28 E Longitude in Ladakh region at 10 km depth.