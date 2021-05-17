Muslims perform last rites of non-local Christian man who died of COVID-19 in Ladakh

In a heartwarming gesture of communal harmony, Muslim volunteers on Monday performed the last rites of a non-local Christian man who died of COVID-19 in Kargil district of Ladakh.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that Samir Akaa, a resident of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand was posted as an employee of NHPC in Kargil and was tested COVID-19 positive and was later admitted at a COVID Hospital last week.

Samir succumbed to the disease on Sunday as per the locals.

With no friends and family around the deceased, local Muslim volunteers from Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK) stepped in and buried Samir near Chaman Mode, adjacent to the Muslim graveyard in Kargil, locals said.

Eyewitnesses said that the Muslim volunteers performed the last rites of the deceased wearing PPE kits as part of the required protocol.

President Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashriya Kargil, Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, also shared some photographs of the burial on his Twitter handle wherein the Muslim volunteers are seen carrying the coffin of the deceased.

Nazir thanked the volunteers for setting an example of humanity.